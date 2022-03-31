(Pocket-lint) - Although there is a lot of attention on the OnePlus 10 Pro today, with a launch event scheduled for later, another has emerged, with new renders giving us a glimpse of what it could look like,

The OnePlus 10R was recently referred to in a OnePlus roadmap leak and now we have some images to back up the speculation.

There are claims that the handset could actually be a rebrand of the Realme GT Neo 3, which was announced in China earlier this month.

Previous rumours, for example, have revealed that it'll sport a similar 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It'll also run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, they say, and offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There will be a triple-camera on the rear, which is visible in the new images, made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, plus 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro.

The front will house a 16-megapixel camera behind a hole-punch cutout.

Two versions of the OnePlus 10R are being touted - one with 150W fast charging support, which makes sense considering OnePlus itself said it will bring the technology to a unnamed handset in Q2 2022.

We're not sure yet when or where the OnePlus 10R will be available, but will update you as and when we find out more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.