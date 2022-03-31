(Pocket-lint) - Although there is a lot of attention on the OnePlus 10 Pro today, with a launch event scheduled for later, another has emerged, with new renders giving us a glimpse of what it could look like,
The OnePlus 10R was recently referred to in a OnePlus roadmap leak and now we have some images to back up the speculation.
There are claims that the handset could actually be a rebrand of the Realme GT Neo 3, which was announced in China earlier this month.
Previous rumours, for example, have revealed that it'll sport a similar 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It'll also run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, they say, and offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
There will be a triple-camera on the rear, which is visible in the new images, made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, plus 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro.
The front will house a 16-megapixel camera behind a hole-punch cutout.
Two versions of the OnePlus 10R are being touted - one with 150W fast charging support, which makes sense considering OnePlus itself said it will bring the technology to a unnamed handset in Q2 2022.
We're not sure yet when or where the OnePlus 10R will be available, but will update you as and when we find out more.