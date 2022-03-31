OnePlus 10 Pro finally gets its global launch

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has finally launched its 2022 flagship outside of China, and just like in recent years, it's a top-tier premium flagship that costs slightly less than than the big-name competition.

As is typical for the company, there are two variants, and they're colour-coded. There's a matte black model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which will cost £799 in the UK and €899 in Europe. There's also a green 'Emerald Forest' model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

In the UK at least those storage and RAM variants are only available in their select colours. So you can't have a black model with 12GB/256GB, sadly. It's an unusual decision, but it's a classic OnePlus move.

The phone itself was first revealed back in January, so we already know all about its design and specifications. Nothing is different to the Chinese model apart from the software installed.

Chinese OnePlus phones run Oppo's ColorOS 12, where global units will run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. With that said, the two operating systems now both share the same unified codebase, which means the differences between them are minimal.

OnePlus will continue to use the OxygenOS branding in global markets, and has promised three major software updates with the OnePlus 10 Pro and five years of security patches, ensuring the phone lasts you a decent amount of time.

Just as a quick recap: the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, has a 6.7-inch Quad HD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness, plus a 5000mAh battery.

That battery can charge quickly thanks to the 80W SuperVOOC charger which gets it from 1-100 per cent in 32 minutes (unless in you're in North America, in which case you get 65W SuperVOOC with 1-100 per cent in 34 minutes).

The back features a prominent camera unit with three cameras and an LED ring light. That's made up of a 48-megapixel primary, 50-megapixel ultrawide and 13-megapixel telephoto.

OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad continues, and means the colour processing for images is up to Hassleblad's standards and that the phone uses that same Hasselblad-tweaked camera app.

The phone will be available to purchase from Amazon, Three, John Lewis and direct from OnePlus in the UK.

Writing by Cam Bunton.