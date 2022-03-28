(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus already announced the OnePlus 10 Pro in January in China, but the device isn't launching globally until 31 March. You don't have to wait that long to pre-order it if you're in the US though.

OnePlus tweeted from its official US account opening up the Blind Deposit Program that allows you to put down a $1 deposit for early shipping of the OnePlus 10 Pro and a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro.

The program will run until 30 March - the day before the global launch event - and you can reserve your device online on the OnePlus US website. Sadly, there isn't an equivalent program in the UK as yet.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a redesigned camera housing on the rear with a triple camera offering a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra wide sensor and 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. There's a Hasselblad partnership in terms of the camera and there's a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

You can read all about the OnePlus 10 Pro in separate feature, or you can read our first impressions in our initial review.

We've also got a comparison feature on how the OnePlus 10 Pro compares to the OnePlus 9 Pro, and how it compares to the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.