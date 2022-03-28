Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. OnePlus phone news

Here's how to pre-order the OnePlus 10 Pro before launch, if you're in the US

Author image, Deputy editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Here's how to pre-order the OnePlus 10 Pro before launch, if you're in the US
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus already announced the OnePlus 10 Pro in January in China, but the device isn't launching globally until 31 March. You don't have to wait that long to pre-order it if you're in the US though.

OnePlus tweeted from its official US account opening up the Blind Deposit Program that allows you to put down a $1 deposit for early shipping of the OnePlus 10 Pro and a free pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro.

The program will run until 30 March - the day before the global launch event - and you can reserve your device online on the OnePlus US website. Sadly, there isn't an equivalent program in the UK as yet.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a redesigned camera housing on the rear with a triple camera offering a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra wide sensor and 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. There's a Hasselblad partnership in terms of the camera and there's a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

You can read all about the OnePlus 10 Pro in separate feature, or you can read our first impressions in our initial review.

We've also got a comparison feature on how the OnePlus 10 Pro compares to the OnePlus 9 Pro, and how it compares to the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.
Recommended for you
Samsung's 200-megapixel camera sensor spotted in the wild
Samsung's 200-megapixel camera sensor spotted in the wild By Luke Baker ·
Moto Razr 3 could come with 512GB storage
Moto Razr 3 could come with 512GB storage By Cam Bunton ·
Here's how to pre-order the OnePlus 10 Pro before launch, if you're in the US
Here's how to pre-order the OnePlus 10 Pro before launch, if you're in the US By Britta O'Boyle ·