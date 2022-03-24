Confirmed: OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched globally on 31 March

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has confirmed that the awaited OnePlus 10 Pro will be launching globally on 31 March, with sales starting at 15:20 BST.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was originally launched on 11 January 2022, but in a surprise move, the company launched in China first, leaving the rest of the planet waiting.

From 31 March, however, you'll be able to get the device globally - across the UK, Europe, the US and India. Prices haven't been confirmed, but we expect to hear those on 31 March.

The OnePlus 10 Pro offers a fresh design with the Hasselblad camera system sitting to the left of the rear on its own pad. It retains the alert slider on the side, and in our first meeting with the phone at MWC 2022, we thought it looked like a quality device.

There's a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with adaptive refresh up to 120Hz, while the power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

There's a big 5000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

That camera system comprises of main, ultrawide and telephoto cameras, branded with Hasselblad and offering some fun features like a fish eye effect. To celebrate the launch, OnePlus sent the OnePlus 10 Pro into space to capture a picture of the horizon - celebrating Hasselblad's most famous images from the moon landings.

We'll bring you all the details of the prices once they are made available, but we're not expecting any surprises from this device: as it's already out in China, we pretty much know what to expect. There will also be a launch "event" on 31 March to introduce the phone to the rest of the world.

Writing by Chris Hall.