These are the OnePlus devices we could see launched through 2022

(Pocket-lint) - A timeline of OnePlus device launches has been shared online that could give us an indication of the company's plans through 2022.

OnePlus used to be fairly predictable: it had few models and they fell into a regular pattern of spring and autumn launches, one updating the other.

Over the past few years, that selection has expanded, with the Pro models surfacing at the top and the Nord models at the bottom, broadening the number of devices that OnePlus was selling.

The details come from leaker Yogesh Brar on Twitter.

Here are some of the upcoming Nord/number series products



•OnePlus 10 Pro - March

•OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite - April

•OnePlus Nord 2T - April End/Early May

•OnePlus 10R - May

•OnePlus Nord 3 (Nord Pro) - July

•OnePlus 10 Ultra (10 Pro Plus) - Late Q3 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 21, 2022

The list includes the March launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro outside of China - something that's already been confirmed, but also points to the OnePlus 10 Ultra launch in late Q3. This would fit into that autumn launch and we've already heard rumours about this device.

Then we have the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the Nord 2T, followed by the OnePlus 10R - likely to be for India only - and the OnePlus Nord 3.

That timeline sees a lot of OnePlus devices launching in a fairly short period of time, but with the Nord CE 2 already launched, it's in the affordable end of the spectrum where we might see some more activity.

What's interesting is the suggestion that we're going to be getting the OnePlus Nord 2T and a OnePlus Nord 3 a couple of months later, suggesting there might be a pretty big gap in the specifications of these devices.

Indeed, the Nord 2T has been suggested to have a 6.43-inch display and MediaTek Dimensity 1300, while the Nord 3 could have a 6.7-inch display and Dimensity 8100 - along with the new 150W charging.

As Brar suggests, that might see the Nord 3 launched as the Nord Pro or Nord 3 Pro, filling that gap in the absence of the regular OnePlus 10 (of which we've heard no mention).

Potentially, this sees OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10 Ultra as high-end devices and then Nord filling in space beneath from entry level all the way up to sub-flagship.

A lot of leaks come out of OnePlus and the company does launch different devices in different regions (particularly India), so we're sure there will be some clarity coming to the company's future plans over the coming months.

Writing by Chris Hall.