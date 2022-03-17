Are these the details of the OnePlus Nord 3?

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has already announced the OnePlus 10 Pro in China this year, as well as the Nord CE 2 globally and while we are still waiting on the global launch of the 10 Pro, there have been some rumours surrounding another OnePlus device.

Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) tweeted some "parameters of the new OnePlus phone" and while it didn't detail which phone that was, the specifications match what has previously been reported for the OnePlus Nord 3.

The detailed parameters of the new OnePlus phone:



6.7"2412*1080p BOE type drilling flexible straight screen, centered single hole

Dimensity 8100+12GB LPDDR5+UFS 3.1

front 16mp rear 50mp IMX766 f/1.88+8mp+2mp

4500mAh+150W super Flash charge X-axis motor optical screen fingerprint — Digital Chat Station (@chat_station) March 17, 2022

According to the tweet, the device will have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a centralised punch hole camera at the top. It will apparently run the Dimensity 8100 chipset, supported by 12GB of RAM and it will come with UFS 3.1 storage.

The tweet also suggested the device would have a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor offering an f/1.88 aperture, coupled with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

A 4500mAh battery is claimed to be on board, with support for 150W fast charging and an optical fingerprint sensor beneath the display is expected.

Previous rumours for the next OnePlus device - speculated to be the Nord 3 - support the specifications detailed in the tweet. They also claimed the device would arrive in Q2 of 2022 and have a 120Hz refresh rate so it's shaping up to be a pretty exciting mid-range device.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.