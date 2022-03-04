(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus may have only recently announced the Nord CE 2, but there is already talk of the Nord 2's successor arriving in Q2 of 2022 and it sounds like it could be a great mid-range device.

The report, which comes from Digit, suggests that the OnePlus Nord 3 will offer a similar hardware loadout to the recently announced Realme GT Neo 3, which lays claim to being the first smartphone to offer 150W fast charging. It's said to charge a 4500mAh battery from flat to full in 15 minutes.

Not wanting to be outdone, OnePlus has claimed it will be the first company to carry the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor in a device.

Oppo also said in a press release that it would offer its 150W SuperVOOC charging with Battery Health Engine in mid-to-high end Oppo and OnePlus phones, and that the first OnePlus phone to offer the fast charging will come out in Q2 or 2022. That's led rumours to suggest it will be the OnePlus Nord 3 that will offer the fast charging support, and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100, and arrive before the summer.

Other rumours surrounding the OnePlus Nord 3 have claimed it will offer a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.