OnePlus Nord CE 2 is now available for pre-order

(Pocket-lint) - The latest device in the OnePlus portfolio is now available for pre-order. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the updated 2022 device promising to deliver the core essentials, meaning it's good value for money.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G. There's a 4000mAh battery, 65W charging and it even has a microSD card slot for storage expansion over the 128GB of storage that comes as standard.

There's a 3.5mm headphone socket so you can plug in your exsiting headphones to enjoy musicon on the move. The camera offers a good 64-megapixel main and an ultra-wide camera, with a macro lens thrown in too. The performance is pretty good, covering those essentials to document your life.

With all that packaged into a nice phone body, the Nord CE 2 is a great phone if you're looking for a OnePlus device in this mid-range space. These phone have massive appeal, letting you do just about everything that you can on a flagship device but at a much more affordable price.

You can buy the phone direct from OnePlus:

It will also be available internationally from a range of retailers.

Pre-orders are now open, the phone is actually available from 10 March, so we suspect delivery (for the UK) would be on 11 March.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available in Mirror Grey or Bahama Blue.

Writing by Chris Hall.