OnePlus to bring 150W charging to new phone in Q2 2022

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has announced that it plans to introduce 150W Supervooc fast charging with a forthcoming smartphone planned for the second quarter of this year.

The timing matches rumours of a handset codenamed "Oscar", which is similarly tipped for a spring 2022 release.

Some suggest it will be the OnePlus 10 rather than the global version of the Pro model already announced in China.

The 150W Supervooc charging system was actually developed by Oppo - a stablemate of OnePlus - and is capable of charging a 4,500mAh battery from zero to 50 per cent in just five minutes. It will also be used in the Realme GT Neo 3, also announced during MWC 2022.

OnePlus has also announced that its OnePlus 10 Pro flagship phone will receive an over-the-air update for the brand's HyperBoost Gaming Engine when it launches in India, Europe and North America.

This technology optimises mobile gaming to offer a smoother more stable experience. It is made up of other gaming technologies, such as a GPA Frame Stabilizer, O-Sync and GPU Load Control (GLC).

GPA Frame Stabilizer monitors device performance in real time and adjusts CPU and GPU resources when frame drops are anticipated. O-Sync increases the syncing speed between the processor and display during gaming sessions. And, GLC improves the rendering efficiency of the graphics processor.

Writing by Rik Henderson.