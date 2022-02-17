Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 brings (nearly) all the best bits from the Nord 2, at a lower price

News
(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has revealed another Nord phone to add to the collection, and this is the 'Core Edition' version of the Nord 2, dubbed OnePlus Nord CE 2. It seeks to bring all the important bits of the Nord 2, and put it in a slightly more affordable package. 

What that means is you still get the usual smooth, fast operating feel; delivered - this time - by a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED fullHD+ display and MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. 

The biggest difference, compared to its sibling, is the design. While the Nord 2 came with a glass front and back, the CE2 has a plastic back and a camera housing that curves up from that rear surface, moulded with the same piece of material. At 7.8mm, it's also slimmer. 

It does have a couple more added extras too. For instance, there's a 3.5mm audio port in the bottom edge for plugging in your headphones and a microSD card expansion slot in the SIM tray. 

Unlike most dual SIM trays, however, the memory card doesn't take the place of a second SIM. It has its own space, so you can have a dual SIM setup and expand your storage if you want to. 

The phone is equipped with a 4500mAh battery, which can be charged quickly thanks to 65W SuperVOOC technology. That means a full charge in just over 30 minutes. And the charger and cable both come in the box. 

As for cameras: there are three. The primary 64-megapixel camera is joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro sensor. You'll get all the usual features from those, including Nightscape mode for low light shots and portrait mode selfies. 

OnePlus Nord CE 2 will go on sale from 10 March, with pre-orders open from 3 March. It will come in two colours: Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue, and costs £299 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage

