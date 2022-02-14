OnePlus Nord CE 2 processor and rear design confirmed

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus will reveal the OnePlus Nord CE 2 on 17 February, though the company has already revealed some of the key specifications. OnePlus has already confirmed the device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, 65W fast charging and microSD support, and it teased the rear camera housing too.

The latest confirmation involves the processor though. We know the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be sold on Amazon and the listing (spotted by 91 Mobiles) shows off the rear design in a blue colour, whilst also confirming the device will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

The front of the device hasn't been confirmed officially as yet, though leaked renders suggest a punch hole camera. Other leaked specifications claim the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come with a 6.4-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It's thought there will be up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and there isn't expected to be an alert slider, like there isn't on the original Nord CE. The triple rear camera is claimed to be made up of a 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor, though none of these details have been made official as yet.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the OnePlus Nord CE 2 in our separate feature, but thankfully there isn't too long to wait till the rest of the official details are in.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.