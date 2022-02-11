(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is set to launch within the next couple of weeks and, thanks to a recent leak, we now have a good idea of what to expect from the mid-range phone's "Lite" sibling.

This leaked spec list includes numbers and specifications you'd expect to find in a mid-range phone. That includes a 90Hz fullHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and 6GB or 8GB RAM.

Other details include a 5000mAh battery and a "triple" camera system where two of the sensors are just low resolution depth/macro sensors, alongside the main 64-megapixel camera.

Like the last Nord CE, it's not expected to feature the trademark OnePlus alert slider switch for flicking between silent, ring and vibrate modes. It's also claimed it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, rather than an in-display one.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Specs



•6.59" FHD+, 90Hz

•Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

•6/8GB RAM

•128/256GB Storage

•Rear Cam- 64MP + 2MP mono + 2MP macro

•Front Cam- 16MP

•5,000mAh Battery

•33W Charging

•Android 11, OxygenOS 11



3.5mm Jack

No Alert slider

Side-mounted FP — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 11, 2022

OnePlus has already teased the design for its next generation Nord CE phone; it did so when it announced the launch event date, but hasn't said anything yet officially about a 'Lite' version. However, we're sure the company was hoping to keep the specs under wraps until the official unveiling.

Interestingly enough, there's nothing especially surprising about the list of hardware specifications leaked originally by tipster @heyitsyogesh. It's all pretty run of the mill for this segment of the smartphone market.

What's perhaps disappointing is OnePlus launching a phone in 2022 that's still running an Android 11 based version of OxygenOS rather than Android 12. Although again, not exactly surprising given where the phone sits in OnePlus' product portfolio (quite low down).

Writing by Cam Bunton.