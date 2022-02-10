OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G coming 17 February, new design teased

(Pocket-lint) - It's official: the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will launch on 17 February 2022.

There's an official teaser image to accompany that announcement, which comes straight from the horse's mouth, as you can see up top of this very page.

Based on that image the Nord CE 2 looks very different to the original Nord CE, with a far larger camera enclosure, not the longer strip design of the original device.

It was only a week prior to this announcement that we heard rumour about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, but don't believe that to be the same device - due to apparently differing specs.

What we do know is that the Nord CE 2 will feature wired 65W Super VOOC fast-charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card expansion slot - all confirmed by OnePlus.

What isn't yet known is how different the new camera arrangement will be to the original, whether OnePlus will work with MediaTek or Qualcomm on the processor choice, and whether the screen will be elevated beyond the original with the likes of a 120Hz refresh rate.

In typical OnePlus style more information is promised "in the coming days", likely meaning small nuggets of specification will be revealed over the next week, prior to the 17 February official launch. Keep your eyes peeled and watch the site for more to come...

Writing by Mike Lowe.