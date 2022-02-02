(Pocket-lint) - There have been rumours abound regarding new OnePlus devices lately, especially in the ever-popular Nord series.

We're expecting to see a Nord 2 CE very soon, followed by a more premium Nord 2T and now, we're expecting to see a cheaper 'Lite' variant too.

Tipped to be called the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the new entrant into the series is expected to debut in Q2 2022.

The often reliable OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, has revealed the expected specifications of the new Lite model.

The device is expected to feature a 6.59-inch full-HD AMOLED display running at 90Hz.

It'll be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 659 5G chipset alongside 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The triple-camera array will feature a 64MP main sensor alongside two auxiliary 2MP sensors.

The selfie camera is tipped to be 16MP, and likely will remain a hole-punch style design.

For power, we should expect a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging capabilities.

The phone is expected to retail around Rs 20,000 in India, which equates to roughly $265, making it the cheapest Nord device so far.

The device is expected to launch in India first and it is unclear whether it will arrive in other markets too

We're hoping it does, as it seems like a great budget option and something that might give the Redmi Note 11 series a run for its money.

Writing by Luke Baker.