(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus continues to expand its smartphone portfolio with a new model tipped to be called the Nord 2T.

This is the first time the T series has made its way to the mid-range Nord devices and it appears the model will replace the Nord 2 in the brand's lineup.

The latest leak comes via 91mobiles and suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2T will be launching in India in April or May of this year.

The price of the 2T is expected to be between Rs 30,000-40,000 which roughly equates to between $400-$550.

When it comes to specs, we're expecting to see a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

The selfie camera is a hole-punch design and is expected to feature a 32MP sensor.

For the rear cameras, we're expecting an array of three sensors - 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP monochrome.

There will be a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, tipped to be the same as the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro.

It'll all be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Nord 2T will likely be running Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

While we're always happy to see more OnePlus devices, the rumours suggest that the 2T may represent the high end of the Nord lineup, with a CE model coming at a lower price point and another unnamed model coming in below that. Will having so many models muddy the waters, or will it only improve things for OnePlus, we'll have to wait and see.

Writing by Luke Baker.