(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is rumoured to be working on an ultra flagship that will sit above the recently-announced OnePlus 10 Pro, dubbed the OnePlus 10 Ultra.

We first heard of the device being in the works at the end of January after a leak on Twitter but now fuel is being added to the fire after some patent images were spotted by another Twitter user.

The images discovered by @TechInsiderBlog (via 91 Mobiles) reveal a device offering a similar design to the OnePlus 10 Pro but with a couple of key changes on the rear. It appears there is a periscope camera lens in the bottom left corner of the square camera housing and there's talk of a small display next to it.

The front seems to have a slightly curved display and there looks like there is a punch hole camera in the top left corner. No more detail is offered as yet, though the previous report surrounding this device claimed it would run on the OPPO-developed MariSilicon NPU chipset, whilst also featuring technologies from both OPPO and OnePlus. We'd expect the Hasselblad camera partnership to continue in any new flagship device too.

For now, nothing is official, though rumours previously claimed the OnePlus 10 Ultra would arrive in the second half of 2022 so there's plenty of time for more leaks.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.