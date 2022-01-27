OnePlus Nord CE 2 tipped to launch on 11 February

(Pocket-lint) - Following on from the launch of its first premium phone model of the year, OnePlus is said to be preparing to launch the next phone in its popular mid-range 'Nord' family: the Nord CE 2.

According to a frequent OnePlus tipster, the second generation 'Core Edition' phone is set to be launched on 11 February, and would mark roughly nine months since the first Nord CE launched.

The tip comes from @MaxJmb on twitter, a regular leaker of OnePlus information. While a little cryptic, the numbers '11' and '2' in the image have been confirmed as meaning '11 February':

In a lot of ways, the Nord CE was essentially a stripped down version of the OnePlus Nord. It featured a mid-range procesor, but still had OnePlus essentials like a big battery and fast charging.

For the second generation, it appears it will be taking a similar approach, by offering a stripped down version of the OnePlus Nord 2 which launched in late summer 2021.

It's claimed it will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rates, and - given OnePlus' recent history - will almost certainly feature full HD+ resolution.

Like the first model, it's rumoured it will feature a 3.5mm headphone port but will switch away from Qualcomm's chipsets in favour of the MediaTek Dimensity 900.

It's also claimed to feature the usual 4500mAh battery, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a microSD card slot for expanding it.

Other details include a triple camera system, where the third camera is a low resolution macro sensor, and the hole punch in the screen plays home to a 16-megapixel selfie cam.

With launch claimed to be getting closer, it's likely we'll see and hear more from OnePlus in the coming weeks. At which point we'll find out how many of these rumours are accurate.

Writing by Cam Bunton.