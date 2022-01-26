(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus only announced the OnePlus 10 Pro recently, though rumours have now started for a more powerful variant of the device, dubbed the OnePlus 10 Ultra.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar (via 91 Mobiles), the OnePlus 10 Ultra is said to come with improved cameras, a faster processor and better hardware than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Technology sharing between OnePlus & Oppo is in Full swing, Find X5 series gets Hasselblad treatment and I'm hearing that MariSilicon will be seen on a OnePlus Flagship in the 2nd Half of this year.



There are rumours of an Ultra flagship from OnePlus in the EVT phase right now. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 25, 2022

It's claimed the device could arrive in the second half of 2022, but it is not currently clear if it would be in place of the "T" models that are typically announced towards the end of the year. We are currently still waiting for the OnePlus 10 Pro to be announced outside of China too.

Brar said the OnePlus 10 Ultra was the result of OPPO and OnePlus working together and sharing technologies, and it is thought the OnePlus 10 Ultra would run on the OPPO-developed MariSilicon NPU chipset.

For now, nothing is confirmed of course but an Ultra flagship from OnePlus does have legs, allowing it to compete with Samsung and Xiaomi for example, both of which have an "Ultra" smartphone. If the OnePlus 10 Ultra does arrive, we would expect it to borrow some design traits from the OnePlus 10 Pro, as well as feature the Hasselblad camera partnership.

For now though, you can read everything about the OnePlus 10 Pro in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.