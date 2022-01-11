OnePlus 10 Pro announced, launching globally later in 2022

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has taken the wrappers off its latest top tier flagship phone, and - in something of a strategy change - has only launched it in China for now.

As is customary for the company, we've seen a number of features announced in the run up to launch, and today's launch essentially repeats a number of those.

The most obvious change is the design, which sees the phone adopt a stand-out square camera protrusion which - similar to Samsung's Galaxy S-series phones - wraps around the side.

It features what OnePlus calls the 'Second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile', with the two companies collaborating again on colour science and processing.

All three cameras - the main, telephoto and ultrawide - can shoot in full 10-bit colour, with support for 12-bit RAW, and results are processed using Hasselblad's 'Natural Colour Solution'.

The ultrawide camera has been upgraded to shoot up to 150-degree field of view, fitting way more into the shot and even has a Fish-Eye lens setting.

What's more, users will be able to manually adjust ISO, shutter speed and other settings when recording video in 'Movie Mode', as well as in photos, and record in LOG format without a preset colour profile, allowing video editors to colour correct from scratch.

The display on the front has been updated too. It's a 6.7-inch AMOLED QuadHD+ resolution panel, similar to previous models, except with next gen LTPO tech.

What that means is it can reach up to 120Hz refresh rates, but with the ability to adapt automatically all the way down to 1Hz when needed. That means it's much more power efficient, and will use a lot less power on slower moving pages.

As for other specs, it's as powerful as you'd expect from OnePlus. That means the latest high end chipset from Qualcomm: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, plus up to 12GB RAM.

The battery's been boosted up to 5000mAh - compared to 4500mAh on previous models - and features OnePlus' fastest charging solution yet: 80W SuperVOOC.

Technically speaking, SuperVOOC is Oppo's technology, but since the company's are now merged and share R&D, the two are essentially the same company now.

With the 80W SuperVOOC you'll get a full charge from empty in 32 minutes, plus - with its 50W wireless AirVOOC charging, you can get a full wireless charge in 47 minutes.

The latter will require a properietary AirVOOC wireless charging stand (an optional extra), but the phone will ship with an 80W SuperVOOC wired charger in the box.

OnePlus 10 Pro will launch with Oppo's ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 in China, and OxygenOS 12 in India, Europe and North America. Although, again, those two Android-based skins are now almost identical.

The phone was shown in 'Volcanic Black' and 'Emerald Forest' (green), with no word yet on whether there will be additional colours in other regions.

These 3 cases will keep your iPhone 13 slim, protected, and looking fantastic By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 25 October 2021 You can get all sorts of styles and protection levels from Pitaka's cases.

OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale in China from 13 January, and will launch globally later in 2022. Hopefully, not too much later.

Writing by Cam Bunton.