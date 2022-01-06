OnePlus Nord 2 CE release date, specs, rumours and features

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus may have only recently announced the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, but that isn't expected to be the only smartphone we see from the company in the first half of 2022.

There are plenty of rumours supporting a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, expected to be called the OnePlus Nord 2 CE but codenamed the OnePlus Ivan. Here is everything we have heard so far.

Q1, 2022

Possibly February 2022

Likely around £300

The OnePlus Nord Core Edition (CE) arrived in June 2021, though it's been claimed its successor will appear several months earlier than the year anniversary.

According to a couple of different sources, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will launch in Q1 of 2022, and more specifically, it's been claimed it will appear in February or March 2022. It was certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in early December 2021, and that typically means a launch is imminent, though currently this is unconfirmed.

Rumours suggest the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will come with India and European markets. Pricing hasn't leaked as yet, though the OnePlus Nord CE started at £299.99 when it launched so a similar bracket is expected for its successor.

Plastic frame, glass rear

Triple rear camera

Punch hole front camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE has appeared in renders showing a very similar design to the Nord 2 but with a different camera housing on the rear. It's a change up from the Nord CE too, moving away from the rear pill-shaped camera arrangement.

Based on the renders, the Nord 2 CE will come with a punch hole camera in the top left corner of the display, a plastic frame but a Corning Gorilla Glass-protected rear and front.

The camera housing is expected to sit in the top left corner of the rear, featuring two prominent lenses and one smaller lens, as well as a flash. Leaked colours so far include grey and an olive green colour.

There's said to be no alert slider - a signature OnePlus feature that didn't appear on the OnePlus Nord CE either - though there is seemingly a 3.5mm headphone jack.

6.4-inch, AMOLED, 90Hz

Full HD+

In-display fingerprint sensor

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is claimed to be coming with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There's no detail on resolution as yet, but Full HD+ is likely.

If correct, this would be the same as its predecessor, which offered a 6.43-inch display, 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution at 2400 x 1080, for a pixel density of 410ppi.

With the renders showing no physical fingerprint sensor, it's been suggested this will be under the display for the Nord 2 CE, as it was for the Nord CE.

MediaTek Dimensity 900

Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, microSD

4500mAh battery

5G capable

Reports suggest the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 900 system-on-chip with support of up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is said to be a 128GB storage option, and there is also claimed to be microSD support for storage expansion.

The battery capacity of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is claimed to be 4500mAh and there is said to be support for 65W fast charging.

A 3.5mm headphone jack is claimed to be on board and the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be a 5G handset.

Triple rear camera

64MP main, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro

16MP front camera

It's claimed the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will come with a 64-megapixel primary OmniVision camera, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

This would be a similar setup to the OnePlus Nord CE, though that device offered a mono lens instead of a macro lens.

The front camera of the Nord 2 CE is claimed to be 16-megapixels, which is the same as the OnePlus Nord CE.

Here are all the rumours that have appeared so far surrounding the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

India Today reported that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE could launch in February 2022.

91 Mobiles published some renders of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 in association with Yogash Brar. The renders show a similar design to the OnePlus Nord 2 but with a different rear camera arrangement.

91 Mobiles reported that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE would launch in India in Q1 2022, as well as European markets. It also revealed a few more details in terms of specs.

91 Mobiles published a report revealing a number of specifications for the OnePlus Nord 2 CE through tipster Yogash, as well as an expected release date.

A OnePlus device with the model number IV2201 appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards, thought to be a new OnePlus Nord device.