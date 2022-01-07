Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. OnePlus phone news

OnePlus 10 Pro camera to feature 10-bit RAW, 150-degree ultrawides and manual movie mode

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro camera to feature 10-bit RAW, 150-degree ultrawides and manual movie mode
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - In case you hadn't heard, OnePlus is about to launch a new phone: the OnePlus 10 Pro, with a launch date slated for 11 January in China

It's already revealed some of the design and the main specs, and now the company has detailed some of the features we can expect from the cameras. It's safe to say, it's definitely aimed at more advanced level creators. 

With its Hasselblad collaboration, OnePlus has made a big deal about colour calibration and processing, and with the 10 Pro that's going a step further. 

OnePlusOnePlus 10 Pro camera photo 7

The new phone will feature RAW+ images with 10-bit colour support, meaning over one billion colours can be captured by its cameras.

Best Black Friday 2021 phone deals: Samsung, OnePlus, Nokia and more
Best Black Friday 2021 phone deals: Samsung, OnePlus, Nokia and more By Chris Hall ·

According to OnePlus, that means over 64 times more colour captured than the OnePlus 9 Pro, and it's supported on all three cameras. 

Those three cameras are a primary, ultrawide and telephoto zoom, and it's the ultrawide that's seen the biggest change in the next phone. 

OnePlusOnePlus 10 Pro camera photo 6

The new ultrawide sensor can capture up to 150 degree shots, which is considerably wider than the usual ultrawides, allowing you to fit more into the picture. 

What's more, there's a Fish-Eye feature that mimics the effect of a Fish-Eye lens if you want to get a bit creative. Whether or not it's any good is yet to be seen, it could be one of those classic OnePlus features that many will see as a bit of a gimic that's only fun for a few days. 

OnePlus isn't just trying to please still photographers with its next camera, however. There's a new movie mode which could be perfect for aspiring videographers.

OnePlusOnePlus 10 Pro camera photo 2

Movie mode will let you adjust ISO, shutter speed and other controls, and will let you film in LOG mode without any preset colour profile, so you can colour correct in the edit suite afterwards.

OnePlus 10 Pro will launch on 11 January at 2pm Hong Kong Time, at which point will get a more full look at all the things OnePlus hasn't already told us.  

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 7 January 2022.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G initial review: A fan phone worth having?
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G initial review: A fan phone worth having? By Chris Hall ·
OnePlus 10 Pro camera to feature 10-bit RAW, 150-degree ultrawides and manual movie mode
OnePlus 10 Pro camera to feature 10-bit RAW, 150-degree ultrawides and manual movie mode By Cam Bunton ·
Will the iPhone 14 Pro have a hole punch? Possibly, and under-screen Face ID
Will the iPhone 14 Pro have a hole punch? Possibly, and under-screen Face ID By Maggie Tillman ·
Moto G Stylus 2022 design and specs fully revealed in leaked batch of renders
Moto G Stylus 2022 design and specs fully revealed in leaked batch of renders By Maggie Tillman ·
Best phone mount for cars 2022: Cradle your cell phone the easy way with these tried and tested picks
Best phone mount for cars 2022: Cradle your cell phone the easy way with these tried and tested picks By Conor Allison ·
OnePlus Nord 2 CE release date, specs, rumours and features
OnePlus Nord 2 CE release date, specs, rumours and features By Britta O'Boyle ·