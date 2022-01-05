(Pocket-lint) - Having officially shown off some of the OnePlus 10 Pro's design features, OnePlus has now continued its official drip-feeding of information, just like it always does in the run up to a major phone launch.

Today's information is an almost full spec sheet. Or at least, a sheet of nearly all of the important specifications that impact the performance of the phone. Most of it is exactly what we've been expecting for some time now, thanks to a number of leaks in the run up to launch.

The company will continue leaning on Hasselblad for its colour processing with its so-called "Second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile". This is made up of three cameras.

It will feature a 48-megapixel, 50-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera (likely in wide, ultrawide and telephoto zoom focal lengths), with dual OIS. While not explicitly stated, that probably means the primary and telephoto zoom lenses are optically stabilised. The selfie camera is 32-megapixels.

Inside, there should be plenty of power and speed, driven primarily by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, making it one of the first phones to use the latest flagship platform from Qualcomm.

It's joined by speedy LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, and has an AMOLED display capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates which also features LTPO technology.

The 5,000mAh battery bumps up the capacity by 500mAh from previous generation OnePlus phones and - as is customary for the company - features super fast charging.

It's here we see one of the first pieces of evidence that confirms OnePlus and Oppo are being run as one company. Because rather than brand it 'Warp Charge', OnePlus lists it as '80W SuperVOOC'. The manufacturer is no longer rebadging it.

More importantly, the 80W wired charging should mean even faster speeds than the previous 65W version, which was already very quick. And it's joined this year by really fast 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

For the wireless version, it's almost certainly going to require a proprietary charging stand and one that will be an optional extra, it won't come with the phone as standard.

As we already knew, it's reiterated that the phone will run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12, with an interface and software features that closely resemble ColorOS 12.

Other than that, the last bit of information worth knowing is that the phone will be slightly smaller than the OnePlus 9 Pro. At 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm, it's ever so slightly slimmer, narrower and shorter than the previous flagship.

We're only talking fractions of millimetres here, but it could be enough to make it feel a tad more nimble in the palm.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in China on 11 January, at which point the company will fill in any gaps not yet revealed. That is if it doesn't do so before then.