OnePlus 10 Pro design and launch date officially revealed

OnePlus
OnePlus 10 Pro design photo 1
(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has officially confirmed what leaks have been telling us for a good number of weeks now: we're going to see a significant design change when the OnePlus 10 Pro launches in the very near future. 

Seemingly taking some design inspiration from Samsung's Galaxy S-series from 2021, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a prominent (but stylish) camera housing that wraps around the side, blending in with the metal edges. 

The company hasn't shared absolutely every detail, but the rear design in the official renders looks virtually identical to some of the recent leaks, showing three cameras and - what looks like - an advanced LED flash/ring arranged in a square in the aforementioned camera unit. 

This camera housing is highly polished and puts the Hasselblad brand logo prominently along one side. The rear of the phone appears to feature a matte/frosted finish, similar to what we've seen from OnePlus before, rather than the shiny polished finish of the OnePlus 9 series.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more
The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr ·

It reminds us of the iconic Sandstone Black finish OnePlus was known for in its first 2-3 generations of phone, and is one it still offers in the form of a snap-on case. 

While OnePlus has only shared black and green images so far, we'd be surprised not to see at least one or two other colours for different regions. It often offers black everywhere, but then tweaks alternative colourways for Europe, the UK and the US. 

Speaking of regions, as of right now, only the Chinese launch date has been confirmed by the company. It will lift the lid on the OnePlus 10 Pro in that market on 11 January. 

OnePlus has also shown that this phone will feature the Snapdragon 8 series Gen1 processor, and will, undoubtedly be another powerful flagship phone. Apart from that, nothing is official yet, but it won't be long before the company spills more beans, like it usually does. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 4 January 2022.
