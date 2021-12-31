(Pocket-lint) - A full list of specifications for the OnePlus 10 Pro has leaked ahead of the phone's expected launch in January. Leakster Ishan Agarwal, who shared the details on Twitter, also published a photo of the device in green and black.

Starting with the specs, Agarwal claimed the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display panel with a 20Hz refresh rate. It'll also sport a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging as well as 50W AirVOOC for reverse charging. It will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, too, so it'll be among the first to run on Qualcomm’s new mobile processor.

In terms of cameras, there will be three rear cameras. Two sensors have a 48-megapixel and 50-megapixel resolution, while the third one has an 8-megapixel resolution. Because OnePlus has a Hasselblad partnership, the camera software will be tuned by the camera company.

There’s also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Other features include a stereo speaker setup and LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. And the overall dimensions of the phone are 163×73.8x5mm. Just remember all these specs are rumoured. But Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24 on Twitter) does have a solid track record when it comes to leaks.

