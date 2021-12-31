Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

OnePlus 10 Pro render and full spec list leak ahead of phone's expected launch

OnePlus 10 Pro might be announced on 11 January 2021

(Pocket-lint) - A full list of specifications for the OnePlus 10 Pro has leaked ahead of the phone's expected launch in January. Leakster Ishan Agarwal, who shared the details on Twitter, also published a photo of the device in green and black.

Starting with the specs, Agarwal claimed the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display panel with a 20Hz refresh rate. It'll also sport a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging as well as 50W AirVOOC for reverse charging. It will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, too, so it'll be among the first to run on Qualcomm’s new mobile processor.

In terms of cameras, there will be three rear cameras. Two sensors have a 48-megapixel and 50-megapixel resolution, while the third one has an 8-megapixel resolution. Because OnePlus has a Hasselblad partnership, the camera software will be tuned by the camera company.

There’s also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Other features include a stereo speaker setup and LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. And the overall dimensions of the phone are 163×73.8x5mm. Just remember all these specs are rumoured. But Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24 on Twitter) does have a solid track record when it comes to leaks.

For an up-to-date look at all the latest rumours and leaks so far regarding the OnePlus Pro 10, see Pocket-lint's guide below:

OnePlus 10 Pro render and full spec list leak ahead of phone's expected launch
