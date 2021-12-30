Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

OnePlus 10 appears on Chinese certification site: Is a launch imminent?

Follows pre-registration kick off for OnePlus Pro 10

(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus 10 has reportedly received certification from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

As spotted by 91Mobiles, a OnePlus phone has appeared on the MIIT website with a model number NE2210. It's thought to be the OnePlus 10.

This MIIT listing suggests the phone could be announced very soon.

Keep in mind OnePlus recently kicked off pre-registrations for the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro in China through its official website and JD.com. OnePlus typically announces a few phones throughout the year. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were announced in March 2021, so their successors will likely be the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system on a chip, as well as 5G connectivity for faster connectivity and dual-SIM support. (The MIIT listing confirms 5G and dual-SIM support on the new OnePlus phone.)

As for the OnePlus 10 Pro, it'll feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and maximum of 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For a complete look at all the leaks and rumours so far regarding OnePlus' next flagship phone, see Pocket-lint's guide:

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 30 December 2021.
