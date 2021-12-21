OnePlus 10 Pro January launch confirmed

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has teased a launch date for the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro and it could well be one of the first flagship launches of 2022.

In a post on social media, Pete Lau posted a short message with the name of the phone, followed by "see you in January".

Sadly, for those looking for a hint of what this phone might feature, Lau didn't elaborate any further or give us an idea of specifications.

However, with OnePlus being OnePlus, we can expect the company to drip-feed individual phone features in the run-up to the launch event. At least, if the company decides to follow its own playbook again.

If rumours are accurate - and they often are - the phone will see OnePlus adopt a Galaxy S-like camera design with a prominent, square housing that wraps around the edge.

As for hardware specifications, we'd expect further development of the Hasselblad partnership in the camera department, plus top-tier power under the hood.

The 10 Pro will likely be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor and is claimed to feature a beefy 5000mAh battery with up to 125W charging speeds.

It'd be surprising if OnePlus took a step backward on display tech, and so it's also very likely we'll see a big, bright QuadHD+ display on the front with variable refresh rates that reach up to 120Hz.

While all this is speculation, for now, thanks to the company CEO's message, we at least know we won't be waiting long to find out the details officially. Stay tuned.