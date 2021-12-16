(Pocket-lint) - As with the last-generation, OnePlus reportedly plans a CE version of its mid-range Nord handset - this time the Nord 2.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to be coming to Europe in the first quarter of next year and a few details and specifications have seemingly leaked already.

That includes some renders created based on design notes. They don't show a massive leap over the existing OnePlus Nord 2, but still look interesting nonetheless.

Supplied to 91Mobiles by tipster Yogesh Brar, the images show a triple-camera system on the rear - said to include a 64-megapixel primary OmniVision sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro.

The front will allegedly host a similar punch-hole camera with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The display will be 6.4-inches and AMOLED. It'll come with a 90Hz refresh rate, according to leaked information. There will be a 4,500mAh battery inside.

According to 91Mobiles, it'll also run on a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Built-in storage is said to be 256GB.

There is also some speculation on pricing - for India, at least. It will retail between 24,000 and 28,000 rupees. That's around £235 to £275.