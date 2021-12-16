OnePlus 10 Pro specs leak: 48MP camera and 2K 120Hz display

(Pocket-lint) - The new handset from OnePlus is tipped to launch in the Chinese market in the next few months, with a global release expected in April 2022.

Previous leaks have shown us detailed renders, and it feels like we already know what to expect from the OnePlus 10 Pro launch.

The latest leak, from the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, has revealed even more key specifications on the upcoming flagship.

Firstly, it would appear that the OnePlus 10 Pro is not going to support 125W fast-charging as some sources previously claimed. However, the new leak suggests that we can expect 80W which is still the fastest charging we have seen on a OnePlus device to date.

The device will also support 50W wireless fast charging, just like the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The display was confirmed as having a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, we can expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Best smartphone 2021: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 10 November 2021 We deliver our picks for the best smartphones you can buy today, covering the latest from Apple, Samsung and everything Android has to offer.

For cameras, we'll see a triple camera array on the rear with Hasselblad optics. This is comprised of a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide and an 8MP auxiliary sensor. On the front, we're expecting a 32MP selfie camera in the display's hole punch.

With multiple sources tipping similar specifications, it feels like these specs could be quite accurate. If the leaks prove true, it sounds like the OnePlus 10 Pro will be quite the powerhouse.