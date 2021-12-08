OnePlus 10 Pro release date, specs, rumours and news

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus typically announces a few phones throughout the year, with one series in the first half, typically a "T" version of that first series in the second half and the Nord series in between.

With the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro having been announced in March 2021, and no OnePlus 9T this year, all eyes and ears are now focused on their successors.

Expected to be called the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro, here is everything we have heard so far about the OnePlus 10 Pro model.

Q1, 2022

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro launched alongside the OnePlus 9R that was India only on 23 March 2021. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were announced on 14 April 2020 and the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were announced on 14 May 2019.

With the launches having got earlier as the years have gone on, it's possible the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro will be revealed earlier than March. For now, no rumours give a specific date but we expect to see the devices revealed before the end of the first quarter.

In terms of price, the OnePlus 9 started at £629 in the UK, which was more expensive than the OnePlus, which started at £599 in the UK when it launched. The OnePlus 9 Pro meanwhile, started at £829 in the UK, which again was more expensive than the OnePlus 8 Pro that started at £799 in the UK in 2020.

We'd expect the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro to fall in a similar ballpark to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, though it wouldn't be surprising to see a price increase again.

Camera housing redesign

Hasselblad partnership

Three colourways

A huge render leak has given us an indication as to what we might be able to expect in terms of design for the OnePlus 10 Pro. It looks like the device will retain the punch hole front camera in the top left corner, as well as a slightly curved display, but the camera housing on the rear will see a change up in design compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Rather than rectangular, the camera housing looks like it will move to a square with four large circles that are all the same size, rather than two large and two small - it's expected to be a triple lens system with the third circle in the housing the flash.

Hasselblad branding is present again based on the renders and it's said the device will come in three colourways including black, a light blue/green colour and a white model. Leaks also expect the OnePlus 10 Pro to offer IP68 water and dust resistance, as the OnePlus 9 Pro does.

6.7-inch display

Quad HD+ resolution

120Hz refresh rate

It's been said the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch display that will deliver a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. We'd expect this to be a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, as the OnePlus 9 Pro delivers.

We're also expected HDR10+ to be supported on the OnePlus 10 Pro, as it was on the OnePlus 9 Pro. If the leaks are accurate, the display will be very much the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1

8/12GB RAM

5000mAh battery

According to the rumours, the OnePlus 10 Pro will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, supported by either 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage, depending on the model.

The battery is said to be 5000mAh, which is a little larger than the OnePlus 9 Pro's 4500mAh, and it is also said it could feature 125W fast charging, which could charge it in 20 minutes. Wireless charging support is also expected.

Triple rear camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro is said to come with a triple rear camera made up of a 48-megapixel primary, 50-megapixel ultrawide and 8-megapixel telephoto 3.3x zoom camera.

No further details have been offered in the leaks as yet, though the Hasselblad partnership is expected to return, which the renders also suggest.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the OnePlus 10 Pro.

91 Mobiles detailed a number of specifications said to be coming to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Tipster OnLeaks teamed up with Zouton to drop a massive leak that included 5K renders and a 360 video of the apparent OnePlus 10 Pro, along with some details on specs.