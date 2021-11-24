(Pocket-lint) - As we get closer to the phone being launched, more OnePlus 10 series details are beginning to surface. To go along with the huge render leak from recently, we now have a list of the important specifications.

Those hoping for something exciting and unexpected may be disappointed, since it appears the leak indicates a list of specifications we could have predicted in advance with some confidence.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, similar to what's on the OnePlus 9 Pro. It's also claimed it will feature IP68 water and dust resistance.

Internally, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, which is joined by either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The one big difference appears to be battery size, with OnePlus seemingly upping the ante next year and offering a 5000mAh capacity versus the usual 4500mAh.

We'd expect it to feature fast charging - both wired and wireless - but, as of yet, those exact details aren't shared.

As for that unusual camera hump on the back, it's claimed that will feature a triple camera system made up of a 48-megapixel primary, 50-megapixel ultrawide and 8-megapixel telephoto 3.3x zoom camera.

The leak comes from 91Mobiles in collaboration with OnLeaks, the source of those original render leaks.

OnePlus is expected to reveal its next flagship phone series at some point in the relatively near future, likely at the beginning of 2022.

As well as being among the first to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, it will be the first OnePlus phone to launch with the unified ColorOS/OxygenOS software out of the box.

This software - based on Android 12 - will blur the lines of distinction between Oppo and OnePlus' software, offering most of the same features with minor 'OnePlus-y' tweaks here and there.

The exact launch date isn't know at this point, but this year's launch took place in March, and so it's likely to be in the first few months of 2022.