A massive OnePlus 10 Pro leak reveals all

(Pocket-lint) - A new leak has given us all the juicy details on the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, revealing its design, price, specification and more.

The notorious tipster OnLeaks teamed up with Zouton to drop a massive leak that included 5k renders and even a 360 video of the smartphone.

Starting at face value, we see a triple rear camera array complete with Hasselblad branding. Two colourways are shown, black and a light blue/green colour, both in a matte finish. It's not pictured but the leak promises a white version as well.

On the front we see a hole-punch selfie camera in the top left corner of the device's 6.7 inch display. We can see that the display curves around the edges slightly too. The display is expected to be in the 20:9 aspect ratio with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Following last week very first glimpse at the #OnePlus10Pro, now comes your very first complete and detailed look at the - likely final version - upcoming #OnePlus Flagship! (360° video + terrific 5K renders + dimensions)



Again, on behalf of @ZoutonUS -> https://t.co/UvInvRqzax pic.twitter.com/2tGEslEUN1 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 15, 2021

According to the leak, the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature up to 256GB storage and 12GB of RAM. Alongside a 5000mAh battery to keep it going all day long.

One of the other standout features is 125W fast charging, which should be enough to charge the device fully in as little as 20 minutes.

Zouton expects the pricing to be in line with the OnePlus 9 series, which ranged from $729 to $1069 depending on the specifications chosen. The phone is expected to launch in the first half of 2022.