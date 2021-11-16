(Pocket-lint) - Renders of the upcoming Nord N20 have surfaced online, and indicate OnePlus could be about to resurrect a much-loved design from its past for its N10 follow-up.

The 3D renders show a device with a very slim body, completely flat edges and a completely flat back. It's a design which reminds us very much of the ill-fated OnePlus X from the company's second year.

Even the frame around the edges - with its subtle shiny chamfers - invokes that look, although it doesn't seem the company is bringing back the ridged texture.

What's more, rather than have a large rectangular protrusion to house the cameras, it seems OnePlus is going for individual camera bumps for the N20, giving the phone a much more minimalist look and feel.

As usual, the 3D renders were produced by @OnLeaks, this time in collaboration with 91Mobiles, and show a phone with a hole-punch camera in the top left of the screen, skinny bezels and a slight chin at the bottom.

It's a design unlike anything else OnePlus has on the market currently, and unlike most other Android phones, which could well help it distinguish itself from its competitors. At 7.7mm thin, it's about the same thickness as the iPhone 13 too.

As for specs, they include the kind of numbers you'd expect to find in an affordable mid-ranger. It's claimed to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G platform and feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor on the front.

Most other details are currently unknown, but the report does claim the rear camera system features three cameras, except only one sounds like it'll be of any use.

The main 64-megapixel camera is expected to be joined by two 2-megapixel sensors, likely for depth and macro capabilities. Given that two cameras seem to be given a prominent look/design on the rear, we find that hard to believe.

With that kind of design, you'd hope that there would be a primary and ultrawide at the very least.

As always with these things, nothing about the OnePlus Nord N20 is confirmed until the manufacturer says something officially.