OnePlus 10 Pro leak reveals dramatic design change

(Pocket-lint) - With all the major smartphone launches for 2021 done and dusted - leaks, rumours and details are starting to emerge for the first crop of devices set to land in 2022.

Among those expected is OnePlus' 10th generation flagship phone and - if a leaked render is anything to go by - we could see a pretty drastic redesign.

The ever-prolific @OnLeaks has leaked images of the phone's rear in collaboration with Zouton, including a look at the new camera housing, which appears to be taking some inspiration from Samsung's S21 Ultra design.

Its camera area takes up a good amount of space on the rear of the phone, and appears to feature three cameras and an LED flash.

The camera module then curves around the edge, joining up with the metal frame in a similar way to Samsung's most recent Galaxy S-series phones.

It's claimed these renders are - as usual - based on early real life pictures of a prototype, and so some details could change.

In instances like this, it's usually elements like the colour, texture and finish that are different in the final product, as well as the exact dimensions and layout of the camera lenses.

Given OnePlus' multi-year Hasselblad partnership, we'd also be surprised if the Hasselblad logo was missing from the 10 Pro by the time it comes to market.

Like the OnePlus 9 Pro, the 10 Pro is expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, it's also claimed to feature a larger 5000mAh battery.

The only thing we know for certain is that the next OnePlus phone will be the first launch with the unified ColorOS/OxygenOS software based on Android 12.

This will see its software experience match closely with that of next year's Oppo phones.

Other details are unkown, but given that we're likely only a few months away from launch, we can only expect that more details will drop over the coming weeks.