(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has teamed with Bandai Namco to produce a special edition version of the OnePlus Nord 2.

Yet to be shown in full, the OnePlus Nord 2 X Pac-Man Edition will be formally unveiled in the coming weeks. However, the hype machine has started with a competition to win one, plus other OnePlus goodies.

The phone will cost €529 / £499 when available, in a single variant carrying 256GB of storage and 128GB of RAM.

All that's been revealed so far is that it will have the same specs as the standard OnePlus Nord 2 - 6.43-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processing, and 4,300mAh battery - but with some dedicated design flourishes. The software too will be customised with Pac-Man specific features.

For starters, the phone glows in the dark. The casing includes phosphorescant ink beneath a second layer. While there will be games, challenges and a few Easter eggs hidden amongst its UI.

We'll update when we find out more - including pics of the actual device.

The aforementioned competition can be found at pac-man.oneplus.com. It's essentially a version of the classic arcade game which you can play in a web browser.

Those who get the highest scores will be in with a chance to win one of three special edition phones, plus OnePlus Buds Z in-ears.

This runs until this Wednesday, 10 November, so get playing.

A second period of play will run from Friday 12 to Monday 15 November, whereby your score could earn you a voucher to claim a pair of Buds Z when purchasing the new handset.

