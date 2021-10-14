Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

OnePlus' latest phone, the affordable OnePlus 9 RT, gets a limited launch

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has introduced a new mid-range phone - but it isn't launching in the US or the UK. Right now, unfortunately, it's only set for China.

Called the OnePlus 9 RT, it's a "T" model follow-up to the OnePlus 9R, which arrived at the same time as the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9R is considered the entry-level model of the 9 series, offering minor downgrades such as a Snapdragon 870 processor rather than the latest Snapdragon 888. But that's where the OnePlus 9 RT keeps things interesting: It packs the 888, putting it near the same level as the higher-end 9 models.

Other features include a 6.62-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+ and a camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro camera. It also offers a 4,500mAh battery, but it lacks wireless charging like the OnePlus 9R. 

If any of this interests you, the China-exclusive phone will launch on 19 October 2021 with a starting price of 3,299 RMB (about $510). That same day, OnePlus will also release the OnePlus Buds Z2, a successor to its affordable TWS earbuds, for 499 RMB (about $80).

