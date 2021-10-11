OnePlus 9RT design and specs leaked (almost) in full ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is to launch the 'T' edition of its 'R' edition OnePlus 9 at an event on 13 October, but it appears the cat is virtually all the way out of the bag already.

Two days ahead of the official announcement, detailed press renders of the phone and listed specs have been leaked, leaving very little to the imagination.

As usual the leak comes from @evleaks on Twitter, which - in recent years - is almost as good as being officially confirmed. Like the OnePlus 9R however, the 9RT is only going to be available in India and China.

As you'd expect for a 'T' edition phone from OnePlus, the changes aren't wholesale. For instance, the design looks to be just a slight tweak on the existing OnePlus 9R.

The rear camera unit has been slightly redesigned to make it fit more with the look of the 9 and 9 Pro, and is said to feature the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor in the main camera.

That's the same sensor that's in the Oppo Find X3 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2, and is used in the ultra-wide camera of the OnePlus 9. It's joined by a 16-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro according to the leak.

As well as that, it's expected to feature an AMOLED screen with variable refresh rate tech, a punch-hole camera in the top left corner and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to Evan Blass (@evleaks) it also features 65W fast charging, just like most of OnePlus' recent models, and features a split design 4400mAh battery.

As for colours, it's claimed that there will be three on offer: Hacker Black, Nano Silver and Teal. The last of those will only be available in China.

It's also suggested we're going to see three different RAM/storage configurations: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB.

What's perhaps most interesting, however, is that the 9RT is rumoured to come with the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor inside. That makes it a relatively significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 870 found in the current OnePlus 9R.

Since OnePlus has already confirmed that it will launch the phone on 13 October, thankfully we don't have to wait long at all until we found out how much of these leaks and rumours are true.