OnePlus 9 software update brings fun Hasselblad XPan panoramic mode

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is rolling out an interesting software update for its OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users, and this one brings a new mode to the camera experience to give it a bit more of a unique edge.

The new features is a result of the manufacturer's partnership with Hasselblad, and brings a feature to the phone that was first introduced to the camera market in 1998.

It's called XPan mode - named after the Hasselblad XPan camera - and enables you to shoot a panoramic style 65:24 format image with just one click of the shutter button.

In truth, it is a bit of a gimmick, but it is one that's certainly worth trying. It'll enable you to take photographs you can't usually achieve without editing and cropping.



Once the software is updated to the latest version (Oxygen OS 11.2.9.9) you'll find XPan mode in the camera app.

To get to it, just swipe up on the tab at the bottom of the screen and you'll find 'XPAN' along with all the other usual additional shooting modes like Nightscape, Pro, Time-lapse and so on.

Once launched, it creates a long, narrow field of view and allows you to switch between both 30mm and 45mm focal lengths, and there's a film icon which lets you switch between black and white and colour modes.

When you press the shutter button, it shows an animation like a negative film developing on the screen.

OnePlus announced its multi-year partnership with Hasselblad earlier in the year with the aim to make its colour and image processing better for its flagship cameras.

However, the partnership also meant the camera app got a redesign to make it more Hasselblad-like in appearance. Even down to things like the shutter button colour, and the clicking sound it makes when you press it.

This latest XPan addition just adds to that experience. It may not be something you use all the time, but it is a very easy way to get some panoramic-looking shots.

The software also includes optimisations for wireless charging, bug fixes and updates to the September security patch.