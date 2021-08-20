(Pocket-lint) - In something of a shift in strategy for OnePlus, the company is planning to launch just one 'T' version update for its 9-series phones later this year. If a recent rumour is to be believed, that is.

According to that rumour, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 9 RT in October. And - just like the OnePlus 9R earlier in the year - that phone's availability will be limited to specific markets. Namely: India and China.

It's claimed it will land with OxygenOS 12 as well, based on Android 12, making it one of the first devices to hit the market with Google's latest operating system on board.

The report was published originally by Android Central, citing "insider sources", who believe the Nord series will be getting two new devices around the same time.

If accurate, that will mean three new phones in total, and none of them will be top tier flagship phones. The OnePlus 9R, after all, was a mid-range phone dressed like its flagship siblings.

It's expected to pack some decent specs though, including a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 4500mAh battery, 65W fast charging and the Snapdragon 870 processor. It's also claimed to use the same Sony IMX766 sensor in its main camera, just like the OnePlus Nord 2.

Looking at the Nord 2, which features similar performance, it makes sense that this phone wouldn't come to Europe given how similar the experience would be and how recently that launched.

As for software, it's claimed that with OxygenOS 12 we'll see further blurring of lines between OnePlus and Oppo's software. It will still retain some OnePlus character though, including features like Zen Mode and Shelf.