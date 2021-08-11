(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus wants to steal your attention on the eve before Samsung’s Unpacked and also during the event itself.

Samsung is expected to announce new foldable phones and possibly wearables at a virtual, live-streamed showcase on 11 August 2021. But OnePlus is trying to make you forget about all that for a moment, by teasing its own dual-screen device. The company took to social media on Tuesday to share a brief video clip of what looks like a foldable phone - along with the caption "8.11 10am ET".

Little else was revealed in the teaser, including what exactly the device is and what we should expect, but it's safe to assume OnePlus will announce whatever it has cooked up on the same day and time that Samsung is widely rumoured to update its Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold ranges. The thing is, the device in OnePlus' teaser looks awfully similar to the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3.

It'll be interesting to see what OnePlus has up its sleeve. Let's just hope it's not a case or an accessory for a foldable. We'll know for sure in a matter of hours. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's OnePlus hub for the latest. We also have a guide on how to watch (and what to expect) from Unpacked here.