(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has unveiled the next phone in its Nord lineup, and this one looks set to try and cannibilise sales of its own high-end flagships. It's called the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, and it has a spec list that'll keep even the most demanding of tech afficionados happy.

Like the original OnePlus Nord, it features a glass front and back, but the camera housing has a more purposeful design which means it fits in with the OnePlus 9 series aesthetic.

There are two or three talking points on the Nord 2. The first being the switch away from Snapdragon to MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 platform.

The idea being that the phone has flagship power, but achieved in a cost-effective manner. The Dimensity 1200-AI that's inside the Nord 2 should deliver fast and responsive performance.

Another highlight feature is the primary camera. It features the same 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor that's used on both of the Oppo Find X3 Pro's main cameras, as well as in the OnePlus 9 Pro's ultrawide camera.

That means good light capture, better low light performance and it has OIS to aid with that. It also has an 8-megapixel ultrawide and low resolution 2-megapixel mono camera for extra light data.

It wouldn't be a OnePlus phone without fast charging, and this has flagship level speeds too. Its 4500mAh battery is a dual/split system that can full charge in little over half an hour thanks to the Warp Charge 65 adapter that comes in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Zelda Skyward Sword, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 112 By Rik Henderson · 22 July 2021

The screen on the front measures 6.43-inches diagonally, boasts HDR10+ compatibility and 90Hz refresh rates. As usual, it's a fullHD+ 1080 x 2400 resolution AMOLED panel.

In Europe it'll be available in two colours: Blue Haze and Gray Sierra, and will be available to pre-order from 4pm on 22 July with shipments starting on 26 July.

Pricing starts at £399 for the 8GB/128GB model or - if you want the top storage/memory option - you can get the 12GB/256GB version for £469.

squirrel_widget_5766558