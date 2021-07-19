(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus will announce the successor to the OnePlus Nord on 22 July in the OnePlus Nord 2, but while the company has already provided some official details ahead of its launch, the latest leak is leaving very little left to the imagination.

Leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) - who has a decent track record - has not only tweeted 4K renders of the Nord 2 from most angles, but he has also detailed many of the specifications.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G 4K Official Renders! #OnePlusNord2



- 6.43" 90Hz Fluid AMOLED, 20:9 2400x1080p, 410 PPI

- Mediatek Dimensity 1200-AI

- UFS 3.1 8+128GB (Gray Sierra, Blue Haze), 12+256GB (+Green Woods)

- IMX766 50MP+8+2: 4K@30, 32MP Front: 1080P@60

- Dual Video, Nightscape Ultra pic.twitter.com/SH0iFCBLTm — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 18, 2021

We already knew the OnePlus Nord 2 would run the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and have a 50-megapixel main camera. So far, that's all the official details OnePlus has provided.

Agarwal details plenty more though. He claims the device will come in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze and Green Woods colour options, with the first two featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the Green Woods variant featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The leaker also claimed there would be an in-display fingerprint sensor, as expected, a 4500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge, a 32-megapixel front camera and it will have a Dual 5G SIM.

Other information detailed in the leak suggests the main camera will be supported by an 8-megapixel secondary lens and 2-megapixel lens - as past leaks have said - though he doesn't specify the types of sensor. Thankfully there isn't much longer to wait.

