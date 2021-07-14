(Pocket-lint) - As we approach 22 July, AKA OnePlus Nord 2 reveal day, more and more rumoured information about the affordable handset comes to light.

The latest is that the Nord 2 will employ optical image stabilisation (OIS) for its main camera. That's a big-hitter feature for a more affordable phone, where such features typically lack.

Not a huge amount of information has been available about the Nord 2's cameras to date. It's thought that a triple rear unit will comprise a 50-megapixel main (the same as in the OnePlus 9 and Oppo Find X3 Pro, according to @ishanagarwal24's Tweet, in full below) - along, of course, with that stabilisation - alongside an 8-megapixel (likely a wide-angle) and 2-megapixel (likely a depth/macro sensor).

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a Triple Camera Setup.



The main sensor is 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS.

It's the same one as present in OnePlus 9/9 Pro & OPPO Find X3 Pro.#OnePlusNord2 #OnePlusNord pic.twitter.com/YE97Cu0RbI — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 13, 2021

It's good to see camera improvements, step by step, because all too often handsets arrive with excessive numbers of lenses on the rear - few of which do a great deal. OnePlus has of course been looking to progress in this area, with its Hasselblad partnership in the OnePlus 9 Pro.

With just over a week to go until the Nord 2's full reveal there's already a lot of factual information out there: it'll have a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset under the hood.

The full and final details, including price and on-the-shelf date, we'll find out on the 22 July at the full reveal though. If there's anything left to actually 'reveal' by that date!

