OnePlus Nord 2 to add optical image stabilisation to main camera?

(Pocket-lint) - As we approach 22 July, AKA OnePlus Nord 2 reveal day, more and more rumoured information about the affordable handset comes to light.

The latest is that the Nord 2 will employ optical image stabilisation (OIS) for its main camera. That's a big-hitter feature for a more affordable phone, where such features typically lack.

Not a huge amount of information has been available about the Nord 2's cameras to date. It's thought that a triple rear unit will comprise a 50-megapixel main (the same as in the OnePlus 9 and Oppo Find X3 Pro, according to @ishanagarwal24's Tweet, in full below) - along, of course, with that stabilisation - alongside an 8-megapixel (likely a wide-angle) and 2-megapixel (likely a depth/macro sensor).

It's good to see camera improvements, step by step, because all too often handsets arrive with excessive numbers of lenses on the rear - few of which do a great deal. OnePlus has of course been looking to progress in this area, with its Hasselblad partnership in the OnePlus 9 Pro.

With just over a week to go until the Nord 2's full reveal there's already a lot of factual information out there: it'll have a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset under the hood.

The full and final details, including price and on-the-shelf date, we'll find out on the 22 July at the full reveal though. If there's anything left to actually 'reveal' by that date!

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 14 July 2021.
  • Source: The main sensor is 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS. - twitter.com
