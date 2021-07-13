OnePlus Nord 2 renders appear ahead of 22 July launch event

(Pocket-lint) - There's not long to wait now: after we speculated that 22 July would be the OnePlus Nord 2 reveal date, the company's CEO, Peta Lau, went on to confirm that indeed would be the case.

So with just nine days to go (at the time of writing) until launch, the rumour mill is spinning extra fast, as these new front-on renders - courtesy of 91Mobiles - reveals.

It's not exactly a revelation of an image, mind, but does corroborate various pieces of information from earlier leaks, including the corner-positioned punch-hole camera.

The display's specifics have already been revealed by OnePlus, via its India Twitter account, confirming a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Nord 2 comes with a 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that swipes so smooth you’ll think your fingers are dancing ballet. And it’s HDR 10+ certified.



Get Notified - https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/oRK56yOWqQ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 12, 2021

Elsewhere the OnePlus Nord 2 is the company's first to feature a MediaTek processor at its heart. Not only that, it's an exclusive, the Dimensity 1200-AI, giving the company a unique angle over the 'standard' Dimensity 1200.

The thing we all really want to know, though, is just how much the OnePlus Nord 2 will cost as a result of all these spec choices. For that, however, we're going to need to wait until the reveal event on 22 July...