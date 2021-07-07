It's official: OnePlus Nord 2 will feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has confirmed that its next device - the mid-market OnePlus Nord 2 - will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Or, more specifically, the Dimensity 1200-AI.

In its press release, OnePlus claims that it has worked closely with MediaTek to enhance the AI capabilities of its Dimensity 1200 processor to give birth to a new, exclusive variant of the chipset.

The aim, as always, is primarily to bring a "fast and smooth" experience to customers. So we can expect the Nord 2 to deliver on that usual promise.

However, there's more to it than that. At least, according to the press release.

On the camera side, the "AI" enhancements are said to bring improvements to the scene recognition capabilities in photos. It will allow the camera to recognise 22 different scenarios and adjust colours and contrast to match.

Similarly, the video boost will allow OnePlus to show live "HDR effects" while recording.

Improvements are being made to the display capabilities too. A so-called "AI Color Boost" technology will use the AI to be aware of what your watching and adjust standard images to HDR, while the Resolution Boost tech can upscale videos on social media to HD.

It'll even impact the screen auto-brightness algorithms, which will not only adjust brightness based on the ambient light in your surroundings, but also what content you're reading or watching.

It's no surprise that OnePlus is also claiming its chip will enable you to game at high refresh rates too. The Dimensity 1200 is a powerful chipset after all.

Power-wise, it's similar to the Snapdragon 870 used in the Poco F3, meaning we should see almost-flagship levels of performance from the Nord 2. And with the Nord CE featuring a Snapdragon 700-series processor, it certainly makes sense to differentiate that Core Edition phone from the top Nord device.

OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch at some point before the end of July, with 22 July being the date mooted, and we suspect it won't be long before OnePlus officially confirms it. It regularly drip-feeds specs and details in the run up to launch, and this process has clearly started already.