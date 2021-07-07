OnePlus 9T release date, rumours, features and news

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is expected to announce the successor to the cheaper and more affordable OnePlus Nord in the next few weeks, but the OnePlus Nord 2 isn't likely to be the last we see from the company before the year is out.

We're still expecting to see a "T" model to the OnePlus 9 and while it isn't guaranteed and nothing is official as yet, rumours have started to surface surrounding the next flagship OnePlus smartphone.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the OnePlus 9T.

Before end of 2020

Q3?

Similar price to 9 and 9 Pro likely

OnePlus typically announces its "T" smartphones towards the end of the year, though the month varies. The OnePlus 8T was unveiled in October 2020, the OnePlus 7T models in September 2019 and the OnePlus 6T in November 2018.

It's therefore likely we will see the OnePlus 9T before December 2021, but as for an exact date, we will have to wait and see for now. Rumours have suggested Q3, which is July to September, though that seems a little soon.

In terms of price, the OnePlus 9 starts at £629 in the UK and $729 in the US, while the 9 Pro starts at £829 in the UK and $969 in the US. We'd expect the OnePlus 9T to sit somewhere in the middle, like the 8T did.

Similar design to 9 models?

Plastic frame?

Before the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus "T" devices had been more about a hardware upgrade more than a design upgrade. The OnePlus 7T did offer a different look to the OnePlus 7 though and the OnePlus 8T looked different to the OnePlus 8.

With the OnePlus 9 models offering a different design again, we wouldn't be surprised to see the 9T stick with the same look this time round, especially since the OnePlus Nord 2 is also expected to adopt this design too.

There haven't been any specific rumours surrounding the design of the OnePlus 9T as yet, but we'd expect a glass rear, coupled with a punch-hole front camera and a large rectangular camera housing in the top left of the rear. A plastic frame like the OnePlus 9 is likely.

AMOLED

Full HD+

120Hz refresh rate

Rumours haven't mentioned the display of the OnePlus 9T as yet but the 8T had a similar display to the OnePlus 8, just with a faster refresh rate, so it could be that the 9T offers similar to the 9.

The OnePlus 9 has a 6.55-inch, Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is the same as what the 8T offers. The 9 Pro has a variable refresh rate, which the 9T may adopt, but at the moment, nothing has been suggested.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus likely

8GB RAM at least

65W fast charging

OnePlus and Qualcomm have a long standing relationship so it's likely the OnePlus 9T will feature the latest Qualcomm processor under their hoods, which would be the Snapdragon 888 Plus. It will be 5G as the 9, 9 Pro and Nord CE 5G are all 5G so OnePlus is committed in this area.

We'd expect to see at least 8GB of RAM in the 9T with at least 128GB of storage, as this is the base model for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. It's likely there would be a larger RAM and storage variant for the 9T too though, as there is for the 9 and 9 Pro.

In terms of battery, nothing has been rumoured as yet in regards to capacity, but the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro both have a 4500mAh battery so it's likely the 9T would offer similar. As the 9 and 9 Pro both have wireless charging, we'd expect it on the 9T too, and we'd also expect support for 65W fast charging too.

Hassleblad upgrade

108MP main camera?

Rumours have suggested the OnePlus 9T will come with a quad rear camera with a 108-megapixel Hasselblad main camera, and while nothing is confirmed as yet, the Hasselblad partnership continuing isn't surprising.

For reference, the OnePlus 9 Pro offers a quad rear camera, while the OnePlus 9 has at triple rear camera. Both have the Hasselblad partnership, which involves colour tuning and sensor calibration.

The OnePlus 9's triple camera is made up of a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The OnePlus 9 Pro also offers a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture but it's a custom Sony IMX789 sensor and it supports optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the 9 has a Sony IMX689 sensor and no OIS. A 50-megapixel ultra wide sensor is also on board the 9 Pro, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, but it also adds an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

A switch to a 108-megapixel main camera on the 9T should hopefully see some overall improvements, but it's early days at the moment.

Here is everything we have heard about the OnePlus 9T so far.

Chinese leaker @imailisa0825 claims the OnePlus 9T will come in Q3 of 2021 and feature 108-megapixel Hasselblad Quad rear camera.

Oneplus 9T 5G Coming Soon in Q3

So 9T iS have color os 11 Global and 108 MP Hasselblad Quad Camera pic.twitter.com/JVMDkfyLJ2 — American Megatrends (@imailisa0825) July 2, 2021