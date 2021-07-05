Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. OnePlus phone news

OnePlus 9T tipped to have major Hasselblad camera upgrade

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint OnePlus 9T tipped to have major Hasselblad camera upgrade
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is really hitting the headlines at the minute, with the OnePlus Nord 2 heavily tipped to make an appearance soon, plus its relationship with stablemate Oppo being discussed regularly. Now the OnePlus 9T is in the spotlight, with a major tip that it will carry on the partnership with Hasselblad for an upgraded camera.

The new flagship phone is said to be coming in the third quarter of this year (July - September) and will sport a 108-megapixel Hasselblad-branded main camera.

The tip comes from Chinese phone leaker @imailisa0825 - currently calling him or herself American Megatrends on Twitter.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

The tipser also claims that it will run ColorOS 11, although that's up for debate as, while OnePlus and Oppo will collaborate more closely for software upgrades in future, we believe a merger of operating systems is a stretch too far.

It's more convicing that the next handset will have a Hasselblad-tagged quad camera though, with the partnership benefitting the OnePlus 9 Pro.

We might hear more in the coming weeks, although attention will no doubt be more on the Nord 2 in the meantime.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Poco F3 tips and tricks: 13 great features to try
Poco F3 tips and tricks: 13 great features to try By Cam Bunton ·
OnePlus Nord 2 release date, rumours, features and specs
OnePlus Nord 2 release date, rumours, features and specs By Britta O'Boyle ·
Samsung officially confirms date of Galaxy Unpacked 2021
Samsung officially confirms date of Galaxy Unpacked 2021 By Britta O'Boyle ·