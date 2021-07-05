OnePlus 9T tipped to have major Hasselblad camera upgrade

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is really hitting the headlines at the minute, with the OnePlus Nord 2 heavily tipped to make an appearance soon, plus its relationship with stablemate Oppo being discussed regularly. Now the OnePlus 9T is in the spotlight, with a major tip that it will carry on the partnership with Hasselblad for an upgraded camera.

The new flagship phone is said to be coming in the third quarter of this year (July - September) and will sport a 108-megapixel Hasselblad-branded main camera.

The tip comes from Chinese phone leaker @imailisa0825 - currently calling him or herself American Megatrends on Twitter.

Oneplus 9T 5G Coming Soon in Q3

So 9T iS have color os 11 Global and 108 MP Hasselblad Quad Camera pic.twitter.com/JVMDkfyLJ2 — American Megatrends (@imailisa0825) July 2, 2021

The tipser also claims that it will run ColorOS 11, although that's up for debate as, while OnePlus and Oppo will collaborate more closely for software upgrades in future, we believe a merger of operating systems is a stretch too far.

It's more convicing that the next handset will have a Hasselblad-tagged quad camera though, with the partnership benefitting the OnePlus 9 Pro.

We might hear more in the coming weeks, although attention will no doubt be more on the Nord 2 in the meantime.

Writing by Rik Henderson.