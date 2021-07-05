(Pocket-lint) - There's been rather a lot of rumours surrounding the OnePlus Nord 2. The latest is that the phone will arrive "during the last 10 days of July", according to Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), as covered in a post by 91Mobiles.

The tipster goes on to claim the Nord 2 will be revealed July "24th-ish". However, we don't believe that date will be accurate - because it's a Saturday and OnePlus has never launched a phone over a weekend.

The more likely date? We would assume a reveal on Thursday 22 July with pre-orders the same day and an on-sale date perhaps a week later, maintaining the rumoured July time-frame - and all within that final 10 day section of the month to the very day.

And here comes your very first look at the #OnePlusNord2! (stunning 5K renders and 360° video)



On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/E7QFLTs8f9 pic.twitter.com/BdxNecaYlh — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 28, 2021

That would see the Nord 2 arrive earlier than its predecessor, which went on sale in the UK back in August 2020.

And that's not the only departure from tradition we can expect: the Nord 2 is thought to utilise MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 processor, dropping Qualcomm from that usual position on the spec sheet.

That fits the bill of affordability, too, which is the Nord 2's key selling point - ensuring it remains powerful yet undercuts the OnePlus 9 series in terms of price.

Given the Nord 2 is likely to appear in such a short time-frame means leaks and rumours will be ramping up across the month of July. We're rounding everything up into our rumours feature, so take a look there for all the latest.

Writing by Mike Lowe.