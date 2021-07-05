(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus announced recently that it would be combining its software team with Oppo's in order to help improve its software updates.

The first fruit of that relationship is a commitment from the manufacturer to support existing and upcoming devices for longer than was previously possible.

Specifically, that means that phones in the flagship range - from OnePlus 8 onwards (including 'T' and 'R' models) - will all receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

If you have bought a OnePlus 9 series device this year, that should mean you'll get Android 12, 13 and 14, giving you a phone that will keep feeling fresh up until 2023; with security patches supported for longer to keep you protected.

Update plans are slightly different for the Nord series. Those with a Nord or Nord CE series phone will get two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

As for the Nord 'N' series (N10 and N100 etc.), they'll get one major Android update and three years of security updates.

In its community post where it announced this move, OnePlus states that this improved update situation has been enabled by OnePlus integrating its OxygenOS codebase with that of Oppo's ColorOS.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion · 5 July 2021

That doesn't mean OxygenOS is becoming ColorOS. In fact, OnePlus is clear about the fact that this is a behind-the-scenes change. It's more about the framework of the software, rather than what the interface looks like.

It means OnePlus now has a larger pool of developers, "more advanced R&D resources" and a more efficient development process that all helps get the software out quicker and gives phones a longer life.

As well as existing phones, this approach will also be taken with phones in those mentioned ranges going forward. So the rumoured Nord 2 - if and when that happens - will fit in with the Nord and Nord CE lifecycle, while the 9T series expected later this year will fit in with the flagship update schedule.

Writing by Cam Bunton.