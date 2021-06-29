Here's what the OnePlus Nord 2 could look like

(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus Nord 2's specifications leaked recently in rumours, but now it looks like we won't just know what it is sporting under its hood when it is made official, but what it will look like too.

Renders based on an early prototype have been produced by 91Mobiles in association with OnLeaks of the second generation Nord device and it looks very similar to the OnePlus 9.

A punch hole camera is positioned in the top left corner of the seemingly flat display, while a rectangular camera housing on the rear bears a striking resemblence to the OnePlus 9, but without the Hassleblad branding. There are two large camera lenses and a third smaller lens.

Other design details include a volume rocker on the left, and a power button and alert slider on the right. It's claimed the Nord 2 will measure around 160 x 73.8 x 8.1mm.

Previous rumours have claimed the device will offer a 6.43-inch display and run on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, supported by either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The battery is claimed to be 4500mAh with either 30W or 65W fast charging support.

It's said the Nord 2's triple rear camera will have a 50-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel third lens. The front snapper is said to be 32-megapixels.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is rumoured to be announced this summer, possibly in July. There have also been rumours of the Nord N200. Neither is official as yet though.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.