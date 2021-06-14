Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. OnePlus phone news

OnePlus Nord N200 specs and design fully revealed in leak

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
@evleaks OnePlus Nord N200 specs and design fully revealed in leak
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Despite having just launched the latest Nord-branded phone - the Nord CE - OnePlus is seemingly about to launch another. This one appears to be a follow up to the N100 and is, unsurprisingly, called the N200. 

Popular leaker, Evan Blass, has posted a high quality press render of the phone along with a full spec sheet, showing exactly what we can expect from the next budget Nord from OnePlus

From a design perspective, it appears to be taking more than a single leaf from the book of Realme and Oppo (its sister companies). 

Looking at the camera housing on the back, it looks virtually identical to the design on the Oppo Find X3 Lite. It's a neat protruding rectangle with rounded corners and three cameras lined up vertically on the left. 

The frame features a fingerprint sensor built into the power button on the right, in an identical fashion to the Realme 7. What's more, there's no alert slider switch on it, just like the Nord CE. 

As for the front of the phone, that's a pretty standard affair featuring a single hole-punch camera in the top left and skinny bezels on the sides and at the top, but a thicker chin on the bottom. 

It was already clear from the design that this is a budget phone - just like the N100 - and the spec sheet makes that clearer. 

The full HD+ (2400 x 1080) screen on the front is IPS LCD, rather than AMOLED, but still features 90Hs refresh rates and measures 6.49-inches diagonally. 

Internally, there's a Snapdragon 480 processor running the show alongside 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, although that is expandable using a microSD card. There's a large 5000mAh battery with 18W charging capabilities. No Warp Charge here. 

As for that triple camera system, that's led by a 13-megapixel primary camera which is joined by a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera for additional data. 

It runs Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11, features a 3.5mm port for wired headphones/headsets and measures 8.3mm thin. 

Until OnePlus officially reveals it, this is all rumour for now, but given Blass' previous track record it seems very likely this is accurate. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
Recommended for you
OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Hardcore, you know the score
OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Hardcore, you know the score By Cam Bunton ·
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date, specs, rumours, features and news
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date, specs, rumours, features and news By Britta O'Boyle ·
OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 9: What's the difference?
OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 9: What's the difference? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Apple iOS 15 release date and all the features coming to your iPhone
Apple iOS 15 release date and all the features coming to your iPhone By Britta O'Boyle ·
OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: What's the difference?
OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: What's the difference? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Euro 2020: How to watch on TV, at work or on the go
Euro 2020: How to watch on TV, at work or on the go By Dan Grabham ·