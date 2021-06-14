(Pocket-lint) - Despite having just launched the latest Nord-branded phone - the Nord CE - OnePlus is seemingly about to launch another. This one appears to be a follow up to the N100 and is, unsurprisingly, called the N200.

Popular leaker, Evan Blass, has posted a high quality press render of the phone along with a full spec sheet, showing exactly what we can expect from the next budget Nord from OnePlus.

From a design perspective, it appears to be taking more than a single leaf from the book of Realme and Oppo (its sister companies).

Looking at the camera housing on the back, it looks virtually identical to the design on the Oppo Find X3 Lite. It's a neat protruding rectangle with rounded corners and three cameras lined up vertically on the left.

The frame features a fingerprint sensor built into the power button on the right, in an identical fashion to the Realme 7. What's more, there's no alert slider switch on it, just like the Nord CE.

As for the front of the phone, that's a pretty standard affair featuring a single hole-punch camera in the top left and skinny bezels on the sides and at the top, but a thicker chin on the bottom.

N200 specs pic.twitter.com/0KmlExzG70
June 13, 2021

It was already clear from the design that this is a budget phone - just like the N100 - and the spec sheet makes that clearer.

The full HD+ (2400 x 1080) screen on the front is IPS LCD, rather than AMOLED, but still features 90Hs refresh rates and measures 6.49-inches diagonally.

Internally, there's a Snapdragon 480 processor running the show alongside 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, although that is expandable using a microSD card. There's a large 5000mAh battery with 18W charging capabilities. No Warp Charge here.

As for that triple camera system, that's led by a 13-megapixel primary camera which is joined by a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera for additional data.

It runs Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11, features a 3.5mm port for wired headphones/headsets and measures 8.3mm thin.

Until OnePlus officially reveals it, this is all rumour for now, but given Blass' previous track record it seems very likely this is accurate.

Writing by Cam Bunton.